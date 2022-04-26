At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all city departments from March 26 through April 8.
• Nomination and appointment of Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed as Finance Committee chairman and Ward I Councilor Shirley Hilton-Flanary vice-chair.
• Resolution No. 2897, declaring certain items of personal property presently in the city's possession as surplus to its needs authorizing city manager or his designee to offer for sale or dispose of the same.
• Nomination and appointment of Ward IV Councilor Traci McGee as a new member for the Purchasing Committee.
• State contract pricing from Stewart Martin Kubota in the amount of $52,372.32 for the purchase of a 2022 Kubota SVL65-2HFWC Skid Steer for Greenhill Cemetery.
• Nomination and appointment of Ward I Councilor Stephanie Morgan as Public Works Committee chairwoman and Ward IV Councilor Tracy Hoos as vice-chair.
• Acceptance of recommended bids for chemicals used for water treatment as follows: 1) Aluminum Polymer Coagulant at $0.394 per pound to Watertech Inc.; 2) Chlorine at $0.965 per pound to Brenntag Southwest; 3) Ferric Chloride at $0.175 per pound to Pencco; 4) Poly Phosphate at $0.837 per pound to Shannon Chemical Corporation; 5) Sodium Chlorite at $0.534 per pound to International Dioxide Inc.; 6) Fluorosilcic Acid at $0.245 per pound to Univar USA.
• Lowest bid from Cook Consulting LLC in the amount of $250,750 to be evenly split between Waste Management and the city, with the city's share being $125,375 for wastewater system improvements on the South 54th Street Landfill Sewer Line Project No. 2022011.
• Lowest bid in the amount of $3,749,280 to Cook Consulting LLC for the Waterline Interconnects Package "C" Project No. 2022003.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Rejected all bids submitted for removal and disposal of biosolids at the Wastewater Treatment Plant and authorized solicitation of new bids.
• Authorized the city's negotiations strategy with the International Association of Firefighters Local 57 and approved the conveyance of an offer discussed during an executive session.
• Approved a collective bargaining agreement with Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 95 for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1.
• No action taken after discussing during an executive session labor negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2465.
• Authorized city attorney to settle worker's compensation claim filed by Lisa Schornick for an undisclosed amount within the parameters discussed during an executive session.
• No action taken after discussing four inverse condemnation lawsuits filed in Muskogee County District Court styled as England v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CV-2007-20; Lacey v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CV-2007-1377; Taff v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CJ-2007-1410; Vaughn v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CJ-2007-1371.
