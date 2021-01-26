At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
• Approved sixth amendment to Resolution No. 2801, extending mask mandate for businesses until April 26 following the presentation of a report.
• No action taken following a public hearing to discuss Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus Response (CDBG-CV 2020) application for financial support of pandemic prevention, preparation and response efforts.
• Approved Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus Response (CDBG-CV 2020) Grant Application Documents; Citizen Participation Plan and Applicant Resolution No. 2845.
• Approved Resolution No. 2846, amending the municipal budget for fiscal year 2021, providing for additional revenues to be transferred to the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority.
• Approved the receipt of tourism assets from a former contractor and the transfer of said assets to the Muskogee Tourism Authority.
• Approved request to grant city manager authorization to negotiate and execute a site ground-lease agreement with Branch Towers III LLC for the purpose of operating a telecommunications facility, including the installation of a cell tower, supporting equipment and structures.
• Took no action following the presentation of a report about new sanitation solid waste trucks, including proposed changes to sanitation cart procedures for residents and related public education program.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4115-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 82, Utilities, Article VI, Refuse Collection; Section 82-735, Definitions; Section 82-742, Collection Carts; Owner Responsibility; Section 82-744, Extra Collectible Solid Waste; Unlawful Possession of Carts; Termination Of Service; Section 82-747, Return Pick-Ups; Section 82-748, Syringe Disposal; Section 82-748, Collection Of Charges Guidelines; Providing For Repealer, Severability, and Setting An Effective Date.
• Took no action following the presentation of a report about the city's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.
