At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all city departments from Oct. 24 through Nov. 6.
• Accepting the fiscal year 2019 audit performed by Arledge and Associates.
• Amendment No. 2 to Engineering Services Agreement with Cowan Group Engineering for Project C: Interconnect Waterlines.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Took no action on item seeking recognition for Muskogee City Council and Council Appointees Diversity Training.
• Approved amendment to Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency and issuing a mandate that requires most businesses require the use of face coverings by most people upon entering and mandating the use of masks by most individuals when two or more people from different households gather at any public place.
• Authorized city manager to negotiate and execute an agreement with The Public Finance Law Group PLLC for tax increment finance counsel services.
• Approved Resolution No. 2841, declaring an intent to consider approval of a project and creation of a tax increment district under the Local Development Act; directing preparation of a project plan; appointing a review committee; directing the review committee to make findings as to eligibility and financial impact, if any, on taxing jurisdictions within the District; directing the review committee to make a recommendation with respect to the proposed project plan; directing the Planning and Zoning Commission to make a recommendations with respect to the proposed project plan; and containing other provisions relating thereto.
• Approved amendment to Ordinance No. 4053-A, amending Chapter 22, Business Regulations, Section 22-675, General Requirements; Permitting Medical Marijuana events at city-owned or -operated venues; Providing for Repealer, Severability, and Setting an Effective Date.
• Authorized the city manager to execute the audit engagement letter with Arledge and Associates for fiscal year 2020 audit.
• Appointed Jonathan Hawke to the Parks and Recreation Board, filling the unexpired term of Jefferson Crane beginning Dec. 1 and ending March 31.
• Appointed Linda Stowers to the Parks and Recreation Board, filling the unexpired term of Brent Trout beginning Dec. 1 and ending March 31, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.