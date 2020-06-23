At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all city departments from May 23 through June 5.
• Request to authorize city manager to enter into a Fiber-Optic Cable Permit and Agreement with Unite Private Networks to provide fiber optic telecommunications services to Muskogee residents.
• Matching grant funds for the Roxy Theater Community Trust in the amount of $3,385.75.
• Agreement for services with INCOR for Recycling Center staffing.
• Lowest bid to Muskogee Ready-Mix for concrete materials as follows: (a) 3,500 psi concrete at $104 per cubic yard; (b) 3,500 psi high early strength concrete at $105 per cubic yard; (c) 3,000 psi concrete at $100 per cubic yard; (d) Portland dry mason mix at $10 per sack; (e) Flow Fill concrete at $75 per cubic yard; and (f) City pay dray at $60.
• Lowest and best bids for road materials as follows 1) #2 Cover Material, APAC - $14.50 per ton; 2) Aggregate, Youngman Rock - $7.25 per ton picked up or $9.00 per ton delivered; 3) 3” Pit Run, Youngman Rock - $9.50 per ton picked up or $9.00 per ton delivered; 4) 12” Pit Run, Youngman Rock - $9.50 per ton picked up or $10.50 per ton delivered; 5) Limestone Screenings, APAC - $10.50 per ton; 6) #67 Washed Rock, APAC - $12.00 per ton; 7) Asphalt Sand, APAC - $7.25 per ton; 8) Fill sand, Muskogee Sand - $6.25 per ton; 9) Hot asphalt Type B delivered to yard, Youngman Rock - $59.75 per ton; 10) Hot asphalt Type B delivered to jobsite, Youngman Rock - $60.50 per ton; 11) Cold asphalt Tulsa Easy Street - $89.00 per ton picked up or $102 per ton delivered.
• Final payment to L&L Construction in the amount of $2,780 for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Rehab Emergency Flood Damage Repair Project.
• Appointment of Robin Hopkins to the City Facilities Board, filling the unexpired term of Jack Bethany beginning June 1 and ending Jan. 31, 2021.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Took no action after presentation of a report about the COVID-19 pandemic in Muskogee.
• Approved Resolution No. 2818, directing staff to make a plan to bring tourism promotions in-house, authorizing a projected increase of revenue from hotel-motel tax to tourism, and approving the municipal budget for fiscal year 2021, establishing budget amendment authority.
• Approved final payment in the amount of $48,115.44 to TTA Construction LLC for the Civitan Park Splash Pad and Restrooms Project.
• Approved Change Order No. 1 to construction contract with H&G Paving for 24th Street reconstruction at a cost of $14,389.54.
• Approved nine agreements with the following wholesale water users: Rural Water District #1, Rural Water District #2, Rural Water District #5, Rural Water District #6, Rural Water District #9, Haskell Public Works Authority, Okay Public Works Authority, Porter Public Works Authority, and Taft Public Works Authority, and authorize the mayor and city clerk to execute the agreements.
• Approved recommendation by the City of Muskogee Foundation Board of Directors, appointing Wren Stratton to serve a one-year term as chairwoman beginning Aug. 1.
• Approved recommendation by the City of Muskogee Foundation Board of Directors, appointing Earnie Gilder to replace Nancy Gaden to serve a six-year term beginning July 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.