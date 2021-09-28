At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all departments from Aug. 7 through Sept. 10.
• Application and acceptance of the 2022 Oklahoma Emergency Management Performance Grant in the amount of $25,000.
• Contract with SVC Enterprises LLC in the amount of $80,000 for the exterior rehabilitation of four structures funded through the Muskogee Rehabilitation and Revitalization Program.
• Contract with Cook Construction for the installation of a new parking lot on the west side of the Martin Luther King Community Center.
• Preliminary and Final Plat of Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers Addition, consisting of one lot on 1.07 acres at 922 N. York Street.
• Preliminary and Final Plat of Andrews Addition, consisting of one lot on 1.60 acres at 567 E. Smith Ferry Road.
• Confirmation of county commissioners' appointment of Fred Hogle to the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority to a four-year term beginning Aug. 30.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Approved Ordinance 4129-A, rezoning property at 922 N. York Street from R-1, Single Family Local Commercial, to C-1, Local Commercial, and revising the zoning map to reflect said change.
• Approved Ordinance 4130-A, rezoning property at 3329 S. Cherokee Drive from R-1, Single Family Local Commercial, to I-1, Light Industrial, and revising the zoning map to reflect said change.
• Took no action following presentation of report about the status of COVID-19 in Muskogee.
• Approved grant application and acceptance of the OMAG sanitary sewer equipment for an amount to be determined by OMAG upon selection of the equipment.
• Approved grant application and acceptance of the OMAG Public Works Safety Equipment for an amount up to $13,620 to be used for the purchase of traffic control devices.
• Approved grant application and acceptance of a reimbursement grant from the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security in the amount of $2,087.70 for repairs needed for the Muskogee Fire Department's HAZMAT trailer.
• Approved the creation of a task force, comprised of the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority trustees to be charged with preparing bylaws establishing the internal management structure of the MRA and setting the initial meeting of the task force.
• Approved the creation and populated a subcommittee to negotiate the transfer of any city employees to the MRA in furtherance of the MRA's management and operation of the city's economic development program.
• Appointed Corey Sisson to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority, filling the unexpired term of Nancy Gaden beginning Sept. 1 and ending Aug. 31, 2023.
• Appointed D'Elbie Walker to the Planning and Zoning Commission, filling the unexpired term of Evelyn Hibbs beginning Oct. 1 and ending Aug. 31, 2022.
• Authorized the city attorney to negotiate a settlement of the worker’s compensation claim filed by Eric Twyman for an undisclosed amount discussed during an executive session.
• Authorized the city attorney to settle the worker’s compensation claim filed by Steve Beauvais for an undisclosed amount discussed during an executive session.
