At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:

CONSENT AGENDA

Approved: 

• Claims for all city departments from April 9 through April 22.

• State contract pricing from Stewart Martin Kubota of Muskogee for the purchase of one Kubota KX040 Mini-Excavator with attachments for use in Pollution Control in the amount of $64,396.80.

• Changing Owens Street from a one-way to a two-way street between Boston Street and Okmulgee Avenue as recommended by the Street Committee.

• Second amendment to the Muskogee Tourism Authority Trust Indenture, permitting one trustee to serve without residing within Muskogee's municipal boundaries.

• Amendment to the Muskogee Tourism Authority bylaws, permitting one trustee to reside outside Muskogee's municipal boundaries. 

• Appointment of Darzella Newton to a three-year term with the Historical Preservation Commission, replacing Alex Reynolds beginning May 1.

REGULAR AGENDA

• Approved, subject to the annual budget process, a request to increase municipal funding for the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center by $25,000 for fiscal year 2023 following a presentation of a report that addresses present and future needs of the King Center.

• Approved Council Policy 1-11, providing a category of actual and necessary expenses deemed approved in advance for city councilors and procedures required for presentation and reimbursements of claims incurred after March 1. 

• Authorized the presentation of an offer proposed as part of ongoing negotiations with International Association of Firefighters Local 57.

• Authorized city attorney to settle a worker's compensation claim filed by Kenneth Woodworth pursuant to undisclosed terms discussed during an executive session.

• No action taken following discussions during an executive session about an economic development project proposed within the city's northwest quadrant.

EMERGENCY MEETING AGENDA

• Approved a resolution that declares a local emergency and authorizes a suspension of purchasing procedures, use of the city's stabilization funds, and the exercise of municipal powers as needed in response to May 2022 flooding.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video