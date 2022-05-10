At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all city departments from April 9 through April 22.
• State contract pricing from Stewart Martin Kubota of Muskogee for the purchase of one Kubota KX040 Mini-Excavator with attachments for use in Pollution Control in the amount of $64,396.80.
• Changing Owens Street from a one-way to a two-way street between Boston Street and Okmulgee Avenue as recommended by the Street Committee.
• Second amendment to the Muskogee Tourism Authority Trust Indenture, permitting one trustee to serve without residing within Muskogee's municipal boundaries.
• Amendment to the Muskogee Tourism Authority bylaws, permitting one trustee to reside outside Muskogee's municipal boundaries.
• Appointment of Darzella Newton to a three-year term with the Historical Preservation Commission, replacing Alex Reynolds beginning May 1.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Approved, subject to the annual budget process, a request to increase municipal funding for the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center by $25,000 for fiscal year 2023 following a presentation of a report that addresses present and future needs of the King Center.
• Approved Council Policy 1-11, providing a category of actual and necessary expenses deemed approved in advance for city councilors and procedures required for presentation and reimbursements of claims incurred after March 1.
• Authorized the presentation of an offer proposed as part of ongoing negotiations with International Association of Firefighters Local 57.
• Authorized city attorney to settle a worker's compensation claim filed by Kenneth Woodworth pursuant to undisclosed terms discussed during an executive session.
• No action taken following discussions during an executive session about an economic development project proposed within the city's northwest quadrant.
EMERGENCY MEETING AGENDA
• Approved a resolution that declares a local emergency and authorizes a suspension of purchasing procedures, use of the city's stabilization funds, and the exercise of municipal powers as needed in response to May 2022 flooding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.