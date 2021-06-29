At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all city departments from May 29 through June 11.
• New copier lease with Xerox Financial Service LLC.
• Cooperative agreement with Neighbors Building Neighborhoods for the purpose of applying for grants and grant activities on behalf of the city and other not-for-profit activities that enhance the economic well-being of the community.
• Directing staff to prepare a bid package for mowing of all city facilities, including park land.
• Amended Council Policy 2-7, Safety Plan: Creating a Safety Culture.
• Amended Council Policy 2-5, Injury Reporting.
• Appointment of Michelle Shirley to the Planning Commission, filling the unexpired term of Jim Wilson beginning July 1 and ending March 31, 2022.
• Lowest bid, including Alternate Numbers 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, to Traffic and Lighting Systems for the Four Corners Project in the amount of $642,067.01, as approved by the Street Committee.
• Best bid from Southern Material Handling in the amount of $28,414 for a 6,000-pound capacity forklift for the Water Treatment Plant.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Approved cooperative agreement with Muskogee County Public Transit Authority to provide public transportation services within Muskogee's municipal boundaries.
• Authorized Muskogee Police Department to apply for and, if approved, accept the 2021 Justice Assistance Grant in the amount of $36,566.
• Approved agreement with Muskogee County Board of Commissioners relating to the the equal disbursement of Justice Assistance Grant funds, with each party receiving $18,283.
• Approved interlocal agreement with Muskogee County Board of Commissioners for street improvements to South Country Club Road.
• Approved Council Policy 3-6-7, Collective Bargaining.
• Authorized city manager to execute a renewal agreement with Great Plains Consulting LLC to provide project construction inspection services on various OWRB and capital improvement projects as required by loan agreements.
• Approved proposal to pray and recite the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of the City Council's Finance Committee or Public Works Committee meetings.
• Authorize city attorney to negotiate settlement of worker's compensation claim filed by Nathan Pierce for an undisclosed amount within a range discussed during executive session.
• No action taken after discussing during an executive session a pending claim or action related to the 24th Street Improvement Project.
