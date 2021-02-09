During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all departments from Dec. 27 through Jan. 22.
• Receipt of donated funds for the months of September, October, November and December 2020 totaling $7,569 for the Animal Shelter Sponsorship Program as per a published list.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Approved requests to submit letters of intent to the City of Muskogee Foundation for its fiscal year 2022 grant cycle for city projects: a) Juvenile and Adult Community Service Program — $100,000; b) Muskogee Police Department Bearcat Armored Vehicle, Special Operations — $200,679; c) Teen Center and Youth Volunteer Corps Program — $130,000; d) Mobile Stage — $100,000; e) Hatbox Baseball Improvements —$115,000; f) Depot District Train-Tram — $100,000; and g) Demolition Cleanup — $300,000.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4112-A, closing the 60-foot right of way shown as Even Par Avenue, lying between Lots 1-3 of Bushwood Circle Addition, providing for severability, and setting an effective date.
• Approved Ordinance 4113-A, annexing into the city limits property located at 6000 W. Broadway and authorizing revisions of the official map to reflect said change.
• Approved Ordinance 4114-A, rezoning property addressed as 3210 N. York St., from P, Port Industrial, to I-1, Light Industrial, and authorizing revisions to the zoning map to reflect said change.
• Approved request to submit letter of intent to the City of Muskogee Foundation for its fiscal year 2022 grant cycle for a downtown revitalization grant in the amount of $350,000.
• Approved a trails maintenance program to be overseen by the Parks and Recreation Department and organized by groups of volunteers interested in making Muskogee better.
• No action taken following the presentation of a report regarding progress of a solar panel installation project at the Muskogee Civic Center.
• Authorized city manager to negotiate the sale of land after discussing matters pertaining to economic development within the city's northwest quadrant during an executive session.
Commented
