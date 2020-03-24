During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for city departments from Feb. 22 through March 6.
• Sole bid from T McDonald Construction in the amount of $40,600 for the cleanup and securing of the structure located at 302 N. Main St.
• Recommendation to award contract to the lowest and best bid, Utility Technology Services, for the automated meter reading system to replace water meters, including base bid, Alternate 1, and hosting fees, for a an amount of $2,837,245.
• Recommendation to accept best bid to purchase bunker gear for fire suppression from Northern Safety & Industrial in the amount of $42,410.02.
• Request to allow the Muskogee Wellness Initiative to submit for the AARP Community Challenge Grant.
• Final plat of Walnut Creek Addition, consisting of 40 lots on eight acres located along South Country Club Road.
• Appointment of Evelyn Hibbs to serve a four-year term on the Parks and Recreation Board beginning March 1.
• Recommendation to appoint Eric Anderson to the City of Muskogee Foundation Board of Directors, replacing Gary Parker and serving through June 30, 2025.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Approved the creation of a joint task force with Muskogee County to study countywide response to COVID-19 pandemic, appointing four members to represent the city.
• Amended Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency under the Oklahoma Emergency Management Act of 2003 relating to the COVID-19 Pandemic, mandating the closure or restricted operations of certain businesses, authorizing use of stabilization funds, and amending employee leave policies.
• Approved Resolution No. 2802, providing notice of the postponement of April 7 runoff election until June 30 and seating new councilors on April 6.
• Approved request authorizing the suspension of mandatory cutoff of water utilities for past due accounts during the pendency of the Declaration of Local Emergency issued on March 23.
• Took no action after a presentation regarding the 2020 Census.
• Rejected all bids for the Walnut Creek Addition Infrastructure Project.
• Directed staff to review ordinance creating prequalification requirements for contractors who bid on public works projects, temporarily suspending requirements while application for state qualifications are delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Approved the receipt of funds donated by the Cherokee Nation for the purchase of equipment by the Muskogee Police Department in the amount of $5,000.
• Struck from the agenda a request to convene an executive session pursuant to S25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss ongoing litigation styled Quintana, d/b/a Fort Gibson Investments v. City of Muskogee et al., filed in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma, Case No. 19-CV-066-RAW.
