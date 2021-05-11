At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all city departments from April 10 through April 23.
• Resolution No. 2858, declaring items of personal property presently in the city's possession to be surplus to its needs and authorizing the city manager to offer for same for sale or disposal.
• Request by Muskogee Police Department to apply for the FY2021 First Responders-Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act Grant.
• Increasing the total bid amount not to exceed $3.5 million to Rosscon LLC, for the NE Zone Mill & Overlay Project No. 20200008.
• Lowest and best bid in the amount of $1,341,261.50 to Cook Consulting for 30-inch Waterline Interconnect Part B Project, Project No. DWSRF P40-1021607-02.
• Recommended bids for chemicals used for water treatment as follows: 1) Chlorine at $0.51 per pound to Brenntag Southwest; 2) Fluorosilicic Acid at $0.235 per pound to Univar USA; 3) Poly-Phosphate at $0.369 per pound to Hawkins, Inc.; 4) Alum./Polymer Coagulant at $0.275 per pound to Water Tech Inc.; 5) Sodium Chlorite at $0.5108 per pound to Evoqua Water Technologies; 6) Ferric Chloride at $0.145 per pound to Water Tech Inc..
REGULAR AGENDA
• Approved Ordinance 4118-A, rezoning property addressed as 504 Kershaw Drive from R-1, Single Family Residential, to C-2, General Commercial, and authorizing staff to revise the zoning map to reflect change if approved.
• Approved projects completed under Oklahoma Department of Commerce contract 17284 CDBG 18 and authorization of all payments due.
• Approved Community Development Block Grant 2021 Application for $228,333 under the Oklahoma Department of Commerce Small Cities Set Aside Grant Fund Program.
• Approved Community Development Block Grant 2021 Application Documents; Citizen Participation Plan, Applicant Resolution, and Leverage Resolution No. 2859, committing up to $228,333 as leverage, all relating to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce Small Cities Set Aside Grant Fund Program.
• Rejected Ordinance No. 4122-A, an amendment authorizing councilors' attendance as ex officio members of certain boards and commissions, by refusing to second a motion to approve.
• Approved Resolution No. 2860, revoking the declaration of local emergency established by Resolution No. 2801, as amended; withdrawing Joint City-County Resolution No. 2803; dissolving the Joint City-County COVID-19 Task Force; and urging citizens to follow current and future guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
• Approved proposal to make necessary improvements of sports fields at Love-Hatbox Sports Complex.
• Approved receipt of donated funds in the amount of $1,500 for use by the Muskogee Parks and Recreation Department.
• Directed staff to research and prepare a zoning ordinance that would limit new, standalone, commercial medical cannabis businesses from locating along the U.S. 69 corridor.
• Approved request to limit the authority of any public trust of the city to close, institute significant changes in operations of any facility held in trust for the benefit of the city, and directing trustees to prepare bylaws that address the following topics: records, staff and volunteer management, agenda presentation, public comment and other topics the council may direct which lend to efficient and transparent operations and expenditures of public monies.
• Took no action following the presentation of a report of the status of the 2019 CIP Streets Program.
• Appointed Tracy Cole to a three-year term with the War Memorial Trust Authority beginning May 1.
• Approved purchase of two police canine officers in the amount of $28,410, which includes nine-week instructor course for the Muskogee Police Department from Vohne Liche Kennels Inc.
• Approved purchase of an electronic ticketing solution from Tyler Technologies, which will outfit 55 patrol vehicles for the Muskogee Police Department in the amount of $113,250.
• Took no action following the presentation of a report from the Muskogee Police Department about the new online reporting system.
• Approved development and lease agreement with Rayfield Baptist Church of Muskogee.
• Approved recommendation by the City of Muskogee Foundation Board of Directors to re-appoint Wren Stratton to a one-year term as its chairwoman beginning Aug. 1.
• No action taken after discussing negotiations with American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465.
• No action taken after discussing negotiations with International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 57.
• No action taken after discussing negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 95.
• Authorized city attorney to negotiate economic development deal with an undisclosed entity wishing to locate in the northwest quadrant of the city.
• Authorized city attorney to negotiate settlement of worker's compensation claim filed by Bryan Fuller for an undisclosed amount within the range discussed during an executive session.
• Authorized city attorney to negotiate settlement of worker's compensation claim filed by Shawn Brown for an undisclosed amount within the range discussed during an executive session.
• Approved Resolution No. 2856, participation in the OMAG Recognition Program and a presentation from Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group on best practices for Oklahoma municipalities and their governing bodies.
