During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:

REGULAR AGENDA

Consider:

• Approved Resolution No. 2848, declaring a local emergency pursuant to the Oklahoma Emergency Management Act of 2003.

• Took no action following presentations about the COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

• Approved acceptance of partial payment from Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group in the amount of $603,663.36 for damages sustained at the city’s raw sewage pump station during the 2019 flood event.

• Approved Resolution No. 2847, amending agreement that establishes the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group, changing the effective date from a term of 50 years to a term in perpetuity.

