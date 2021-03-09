At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:

CONSENT AGENDA

Approved:

• Claims for all city departments from Jan. 23 through Feb. 19.

• Final payment in the amount of $159,591.86 to L&L Construction/Northern Escrow Inc., for Wastewater Treatment Plant Rehabilitation, Phase 1 Equipment Replacement, Project No. 2018011.

• Update appointed members to the Contractors Pre-Qualification Board in accordance with Emergency Ordinance No. 4087-A.

• Appointment of Traci McGee to a four-year term with the Parks and Recreation Board, replacing Kimberli Jacquez, beginning March 1.

REGULAR AGENDA

• Renewed contract with Midwest Employers Casualty Co. for excess workers compensation insurance in the amount of $98,210.

• Authorized City Manager Mike Miller to negotiate and execute an agreement with Freese and Nichols to develop a citywide master stormwater and drainage plan.

• Took no action regarding use of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center as a point of delivery site for COVID-19 vaccinations, targeting underserved populations in Muskogee County.

• Took no action after discussing collective bargaining negotiations with International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 57.

• Took no action after discussing collective bargaining negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 95.

• Took no action after discussing collective bargaining negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465.

