During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
REGULAR AGENDA
• Took no action after presentation of a report about the status of COVID-19 in Muskogee.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4128-A, amending the Muskogee Code of Ordinances by amending Chapter 18, Buildings And Building Regulations, Article III, Building Code and Regulations, Division 2, Building Code, amending Section 18-188, Public Nuisance Review Committee Established And Created; to include the provision for a designee to be appointed by the City Manager, Providing For Repealer, Severability, and Declaring An Emergency.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4132-A, amending Chapter 22, Business Regulations, adding Article XVII, Commercial Film Regulations, adding Section 22-680, Definitions; adding Section 22-681, General Requirements, adding 22-682, Permit Denial and Appeal, adding 22-683, Permit Violation and Appeal; Providing for Repealer, Severability, and Setting an Effective Date.
• Referred to committee for further discussion Ordinance No. 4127-A, amending Chapter 22, Business Regulations, Section 22-677 Commercial Medical Marijuana Growing and/or Processing Facilities; Subsection 22-677(1) Modifying the Permitted Zoning Classifications; Providing for Repealer, Severability, and Declaring an Emergency.
• Approved amendment to the bylaws of the Muskogee Tourism Authority.
• Approved Resolution No. 2872, declaring Quonset hut identified in the lease dated May 9, 1994, with Union Pacific Railroad Co. as Audit No. 171419, to be surplus to the city's needs and authorized the city manager to dispose of the same.
• Referred to committee for further review bids for mowing projects within the city of Muskogee.
• Approved purchase of routeware from Routeware Global using the HGAC cooperative purchasing agreement for the Sanitation Department routes not to exceed an amount of $90,000.
• No action taken following the presentation of a report about the status of the CIP Street Improvement projects.
• Approved amendments to City Council Policy 3-3-5, Holiday Leave Policy.
• Approved Muskogee Police Department's request to apply for the 2021 Small, Rural and Tribal Body-Worn Camera (SRTBWC) Program grant.
• Referred to committee the proposed transfer of the city's economic development program to the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority.
• Authorized an offer pursuant to terms discussed during executive session with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 57.
• No action taken after discussing a pending claim or action related to the 24th Street Improvement Project.
• Authorized the termination of existing lease of city property in southwest corridor and authorized the negotiation of a new lease for the property, the terms of which to be negotiated by city manager.
• Agreed to move forward with negotiation of terms for housing development in southwest quadrant of city.
• No action taken after discussing the employment and evaluating the performance of City Manager Mike Miller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.