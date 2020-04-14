At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all city departments from March 7 through March 27.
• Application request for the 2019 Project Safe Neighborhoods Grant funded through the District Attorney’s Council, in the amount of $70,726, for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
• Receipt of donated funds for the City’s Animal Shelter Sponsorship Program for the months of December 2019 for $1,688, January 2020 for $1,241.44, and February 2020 for $2,251.11, for a total of $5,180.55.
• Nomination of Councilor Marlon Coleman as chair of the Public Works Committee and Councilor Stephanie Morgan as vice chair of the Public Works Committee.
• Appointment of Michelle Shirley to the Historic Preservation Commission to serve a three-year term, beginning April 1, 2020 and ending March 31, 2023, filling the expired term of Pete Carson.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Approved Ordinance 4093-A, rezoning Lots 8 and 9 in Block 2 of Griffith Heights Addition from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to R-5, Mobile-Home Residential, and authorized staff to revise the official zoning map to reflect said change.
• Rejected Resolution No. 2808, which would have suspended temporarily the requirement that an applicant for pre-qualification possess a Contractor Certificate of Qualification issued by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation or ODOT DBE certification for street work prior to being qualified for certification of competency pursuant to Ordinance No. 4089-A.
• Approved request to apply for fiscal year 2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program through the the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Assistance, for a total award of $115,472.
• Took no action after a report on the COVID-19 pandemic, recommending existing guidelines set out in amendment to Resolution No. 2801 and City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Directed staff to prepare a resolution, creating a city-county task force to facilitate economic recovery of businesses and residents affected by COVID-19 pandemic — the members will be appointed at a later date.
• Took no action when Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann urged heightened security during Muskogee City Council meetings.
• Rejected proposal to develop policy requiring the selection of deputy mayor, and chairmen, chairwomen and vice chairmen or vice chairwomen of City Council committees be based on seniority.
• Authorized the city attorney to settle the worker’s compensation claim filed by Jeff Gullett for an undisclosed amount discussed during an executive session.
