At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:

REGULAR AGENDA

• Approved final payment to Daris Contractors LLC, in the amount of $6,926.12. for the Waste Water Treatment Plant HVAC Restoration, Project No. 2019024.

• Approved proposal to make the city of Muskogee a Purple Heart Community.

• Took no action on proposal to create an economic incentive program, earmarking certain funds to be set aside and used later as small business incentives.

• Took no action following the presentation of a report from a higher education scholarship symposium at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and the effectiveness of letters of recommendations for qualified students enrolled at Hilldale and Muskogee high schools.

• Took no action after the presentation of a report about community illumination, including, but not limited to, streetlights.

• Reappointed James Gulley to a two-year term with the Merit System Board beginning Jan. 1.

• Reappointed Darrell Russell to a two-year term with the Merit System Board beginning Jan. 1.

• Appointed Robert Gaddy to a three-year term with the War Memorial Trust Authority, replacing William Barnes, beginning Feb. 1.

• Appointed Marsha Wiseman to a five-year term with the Street Advisory Commission, replacing Jessina Brown, beginning Feb. 1.

• Approved a collective bargaining agreement for fiscal year 2022 with International Association of Firefighters Local 57. 

• No action taken following a discussion during executive session about all outstanding litigation to which the city of Muskogee is a party.

