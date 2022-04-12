At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all city departments from March 12 through March 25.
• Lowest bid from Cook Consulting LLC for the wastewater system improvements, Interpak Extension Project No. 2021017, in the amount of $88,445.83.
• Lowest and best bid from McGuire Brothers Construction Inc. for Hatbox RV Sewer Project No. 2022007 in the amount of $279,590.
• Appointment of Samuel Craig to a four-year term with the Parks and Recreation Board, filling the expired term of Blanca Lopez beginning April 1.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Approved Resolution No. 2894, authorizing modifications to the City of Muskogee Employee Benefit Plan, providing and directing said modifications to health plan be incorporated into the plan documents, summary plan descriptions and benefit summary sheets; and Resolution No. 2895, approving and authorizing execution of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Benefit Program Application and required addendums, PBM Termination Letter, Blue Cross Blue Shield Exhibit to the Stop Loss Coverage Policy, Prime Therapeutics Required Documents, and all other required documents, all to become effective on May 1.
• Appointed a Human Resources staff member to serve as authorized agent for the Oklahoma Municipal Retirement Fund, replacing the previous Human Resources Director Kelly Cox.
• Approved payment in the amount of $500,000 to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority for a CIP draw-down invoice for matching funds previously approved for railroad modernization project.
• Approved request to apply for and, if selected, accept the 2022 Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act Peer Support Implementation Project Grant through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.
• Directed staff to research the requirements for establishing quiet zones for trains at crossings in downtown Muskogee pursuant to the Federal Railroad Administration guidelines.
• Directed staff to consider creating a resource center for city councilors at City Hall.
• Authorized city attorney to settle worker's compensation claim filed by Brandon Simmons within the parameters of terms discussed during an executive session.
• Authorized city attorney to settle worker's compensation claim filed by Jerome Beasley within the parameters of terms discussed during an executive session.
• Concluded the employment evaluation for City Manager Mike Miller and authorized an amendment to contract, increasing the amount of accrued sick time from 250 hours to 400 hours.
• Took no action after concluding the employment evaluation for City Attorney Roy D. Tucker.
• Concluded the employment evaluation for City Clerk Tammy L. Tracy and authorized an amendment to contract, increasing vacation accruals by 40 hours a year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.