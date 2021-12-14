At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Resolution No. 2879, amending Appendix A of the Muskogee City Code pertaining to animal regulation fees and Spay and Neuter Assistance Program fees and charges.
• Purchase of a Case DV23E Tandem Vibratory Roller from OCT Equipment LLC in the amount of $40,552.05 from state contract.
• Purchase of Case 570N EP Tractor Loader from OCT Equipment LLC in the amount of $94,598.48 from state contract.
• Grant of authority for city manager to accept the Airport Rescue Grant No. 3-40-0062-016-2022 in the amount of $32,000 for the Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport pending approval of the Airport Board.
• Resolution No. 2883, amending Appendix A of the Muskogee City Code pertaining to annual permits and fines related to commercial electrical scooters.
• Contract with Bird Rides Inc. and setting an effective date.
• Adoption of Connect Muskogee's recommendations for local transportation plan.
• Change Order No. 1 for Package "B" Waterline Interconnect Project No. 2020016, extending contract time by 45 days.
• Final payment to Cook Consulting LLC for Port Lift Station No. 4 Replacement Project No. 2018022 in the amount of $97,745.59.
• Final payment to Cook Consulting LLC for Northside Collection System Project No. 2019021 in the amount of $69,991.95.
• Final payment to Cook Consulting LLC for the Northeast Collection System Project No. 2019017 in the amount of $385,928.75.
• Final payment to Vance Brothers Inc. for Micro-Surfacing Northeast Zone Project No. 2020010 in the amount of $58,604.83.13.
• Calendar year 2022 meeting schedule for Muskogee City Council, Public Works and Finance Committees pursuant to City Code 2-20 and Council Policy 1-2.
• Proposal requiring prior consent by Muskogee City Council, in the case of the city of Muskogee, or trustees, in the case of the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority, before new positions or departments are created or reorganized.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Approved Ordinance 4137-A to close the 20-foot wide alley located within Block 276, Muskogee Original Townsite, more particularly described in the Ordinance, providing for severability and setting an effective date.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4146-A of the City of Muskogee, Oklahoma Amending Chapter 78, Traffic and Vehicles, by Adding Article XXII, Electrical Scooters; Sections 78-740 Definitions; 78-741 Regulations of Use of Electrical Scooters; 78-742 Registration, Inspection and Permits of Commercial Electrical Scooters; Section 78-743 Rules of the Road; Section 78-744 Parking; Section 78-745 Driving: Generally; Section 78-746 Penalty; by Providing for Codification, Repealer, Severability and Setting an Effective Date, or take other necessary action.
• Approved Resolution No. 2885, amending the City of Muskogee municipal budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 providing for the transfer of management of economic development funds and Civic Center enterprise funds from the City to the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority; providing for the transfer of excess general fund revenue from fiscal year 2020-2021 into the Stabilization Account and Special Project Fund in accordance with City Code 2-552; providing for the appropriation of funds received pursuant to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 ("Act") into the American Rescue Plan Fund created herein; providing transfer authority; further authorizing staff to apply for additional funding available through the Act, as well as, seek matching funds from available sources.
• Approved claims for all city departments from Nov. 6 through Nov. 26.
• Approved request to apply matching grant funds for the Roxy Theater, totaling $1,500.
• Appointed Ashley Davis to the War Memorial Trust Authority to serve a three-year term, beginning Dec. 1.
• Determined the action taken by the Muskogee Tourism Authority to transfer day-to-day operations of the city's tourism program and modification of supervision of the tourism director represented a significant change, which was approved by a 5-4 vote.
• Took no action after discussing negotiations with the International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 57 during an executive session.
• Took no action after discussing negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 95 during an executive session.
• Took no action after discussing negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465 during an executive session.
• Took no action after discussing pending claim or action related to the 24th Street Improvement Project during an executive session.
Commented
