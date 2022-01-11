During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all departments from Nov. 27 through Dec. 24.
• Negotiation of terms and execution of a contract by city manager with Planning Design Group for landscape architectural services related to Grandview Park Project as recommended by the Parks and Recreation Board.
• Muskogee Fire Department's application for Assistance to Firefighters Grant seeking funds for communications equipment.
• Lowest and best bid from Five Star Demolition LLC of $2.48 per square foot for the City of Muskogee Foundation and City Demolition Project.
• Preparation and submission of a letter of support for the Ecolink Broadband Project in Muskogee County.
• Amendment to the contract with Georgia-Pacific to provide potable water recognizing its change of name to Georgia-Pacific Muskogee LLC, specifically for its Muskogee site to align with their legal entity structure of assets.
• Amended City Council Policy 3-1-1, Affirmative Action for fiscal year 2022.
• Appointment of Perline Boyattia-Craig to Muskogee Urban Renewal Authority, filling the expired term of Michael Todd Jones beginning Jan. 3.
• Appointment of Douglas G. Buse to the City Facilities Board, filling the expired term of David Ragsdale beginning Jan. 3.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Approved Ordinance No. 4148-A, rezoning property addressed as 2408 W. Broadway from C-1, Local Commercial, to R-1, Single Family Residential, and revising the zoning map to reflect said change.
• Took no action after discussing recommendations related to the adoption of a specific use permit ordinance.
• Tabled until Feb. 14 Ordinance No. 4131-A, rezoning property addressed as 5028 W. Okmulgee Ave. from C-1, Local Commercial, to C-2, General Commercial, with direction to staff to bring forward a moratorium for new zoning requests.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4145-A, amending Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 78, Traffic and Vehicles, Article III, Equipment, by adding Section 78-77, Coupling Devices and Towing Methods for trailers, semi-trailers, manufactured homes or towed motor vehicles, by providing for Codification, Repealer, Severability, and setting an effective date.
• Ordinance No. 4153-A, granting a non-exclusive permit to Clarity Telecom LLC (aka Bluepeak) for the construction and operation of a cable system within the city's municipal boundaries, setting an effective date, adding a repealer and severability.
• Accepted financial audit of the City of Muskogee Foundation's fiscal year 2021.
• Approved Resolution No. 2888, authorizing the incurrence of indebtedness by the Muskogee Municipal Authority, issuing its Sales Tax Revenue Note, Series 2022; providing that the organizational document creating the authority is subject to the provisions of the note indenture, authorizing the issuance of said note; waiving competitive bidding with respect to the sale of said note and approving the proceedings of the authority pertaining to the sale of said note; ratifying and confirming a sales tax agreement with the authority pertaining to the year-to-year pledge of certain sales and use tax revenues; and containing other provisions relating thereto.
• Approved amendment to the approved contract with Bird Rides Inc. and setting an effective date.
• Notified of the appointment of Art Smith as Civil Service Commission appointee of the International Association of Firefighters Local 57, serving a five-year term ending Dec. 23, 2026.
• Took no action after presentation of report about Robison Park improvements, including additional parking.
• Directed staff to commission a study, investigating needs for parking at Rotary Park and recommending a plan to address needs.
• Directed staff to investigate possible renovation, rehabilitation or reconstruction of Muskogee Teen Center, allowing for expanded use by all residents.
• Approved memorandum of understanding regarding vacation leave and a counteroffer discussed regarding collective bargaining agreement for fiscal year 2022 with the International Association of Firefighters Local 57.
• Authorized city attorney to settle worker's compensation claim filed by Daniel Zuniga in accordance with undisclosed terms discussed during an executive session.
• Took no action after discussing matters pertaining to economic development and the possible purchase of real property within the city's southwest quadrant.
• Approve proposal for development within the urban renewal project area within the city's northwest quadrant in accordance with undisclosed terms discussed during an executive session and authorize Muskogee Urban Renewal Authority to negotiate additional terms required to finalize the proposal.
Commented
