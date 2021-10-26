At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all city departments from Sept. 25 through Oct. 8.
• City manager to negotiate and execute a contract with Kirkpatrick Architecture Studio Firm for the design a new fire station to replace the existing Fire Station No. 5 at 1732 N. York St.
• Resolution No. 2874, designating EST Inc. as the city's bridge inspectors for the period of April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2024.
• Final payment in the amount of $241,836 to Utility Technology Services for the Automated Meter System Project 2019015.
• Final payment in the amount of $46,488.66 to L & L Construction for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Clarifier Repairs Project No. 2019022.
• Final payment in the amount of $54,343.84 to APAC Central Inc. for SE Zone Mill & Overlay Project No. 2020007.
• Purchase of Model 545 Trailer Mounted High Pressure Sewer Cleaner from State Wide Contract SWO193 in the amount of $69,296.91.
• Amendment to the City of Muskogee’s Adopt-a-Street Program, as recommended for approval by the Public Works Committee.
REGULAR AGENDA
• No action taken after a public hearing regarding the creation of Increment District No. 5, City of Muskogee, and the Port of Muskogee Economic Development Project Plan.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4136-A, approving utilization of apportioned tax revenues authorized by state law and the creation of Increment District No. 5; approving and adopting the Port of Muskogee Economic Development Project Plan and expressing intent to carry out the plan; reserving the authority to make minor amendments to the plan; providing for severability; and declaring an emergency.
• Approved Ordinance 4133-A, rezoning property located on the south side of Peak Boulevard, west of South 24th Street from R-1, Single Family Residential, to I-1, Light Industrial, authorizing revisions of the zoning map to reflect said change.
• Approved the 2021 Bureau of Justice Assistance Bulletproof Vest Partnership grant in the amount of $3,161.21.
• Approved expenditures up to $200,000 to prepare all deliverables related to an alternative scope of work for FEMA to consider moving the U.S.S. Batfish from its current location on leased land at War Memorial Park to a location at Three Forks Harbor.
• Authorized mayor to prepare and submit a letter of support for the proposed outdoor adventure park at Fern Mountain and associated trail and river improvements within the City of Muskogee and Muskogee County.
• Authorized use of the city’s Fire Training Center by the Oklahoma Smoke Diver Association for the Oklahoma Smoke Diver Advanced Firefighter Training.
• No action taken following the presentation of a report about the city's spay and neuter program.
• Took no action following a presentation on the 2021 Localmotion and the Okie Jeep Jam.
• Took no action after to discuss negotiations with the International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 57 and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
• Tabled further consideration of a global settlement in the lawsuit styled Muskogee Medical Center Authority v. Muskogee Regional Medical Center LLC, et al., which remains pending Muskogee County District Court, Case No. CJ-19-405.
• Tabled until Nov. 22 consideration of pending litigation in the lawsuit styled Arrowhead Mall v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CJ-2020-47, filed in Muskogee County District Court .
