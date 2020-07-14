At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all city departments from June 6 through June 26.
• Lowest bid from Ross Construction in the amount of $687,231.92 for the North 43rd and North 45th Street, Hancock Road and Chandler Intersection Project, pending Street Committee approval.
• Ratifying the emergency rental of the Rain for Rent Raw-water Sewage Pump in the amount of $13,136.04, a cumulative total of $41,873.31.
• Change Order No. 1 to Williams Contracting in the amount of $15,188 for additional concrete paving for the Hatbox Field Improvements Project.
• Receipt of donated funds for the Animal Shelter Sponsorship Program in the amount of $3,577.10 for the months of March, April and May 2020.
• Final Plat of Leebrick Addition, consisting of three lots on 2.64 acres located at West Shawnee Bypass and North 24th Street.
• Amended City Council Policy 3-1-1, Affirmative Action, for Fiscal Year 2021.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Took no action after a presentation of information about the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on local resources and potential need to amend Resolution No. 2801 or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Approved Ordinance 4095-A, rezoning Lot 1 in Block A of Melrose Place Replat, City of Muskogee, from C-1, Local Commercial, to C-2, General Commercial, and revisions to the zoning map to reflect said change.
• Approved Ordinance 4096-A, rezoning Lots 1 through 5 in Block 388, Muskogee Original Townsite, to the City of Muskogee, from C-1, Local Commercial to C-2, General Commercial, and authorizing staff to revise the zoning map to reflect said change.
• Tabled until July 27 consideration of Ordinance 4097-A, rezoning the North 79 feet of Lot 16, Block 62, Muskogee Original Townsite, City of Muskogee, from R-5, Mobile Home Residential to R-4, Multi-Family Residential, and authorizing staff to revise the zoning map to reflect said change.
• Approved Ordinance 4098-A, rezoning Lots 7 through 9, Block 331, Muskogee Original Townsite, to the City of Muskogee, from R-1, Single-Family Residential to I-1, Light Industrial, and authorizing staff to revise the zoning map to reflect said change.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4100-A and Joinder Agreement, amending the Employee Retirement System, Defined Benefit COLA Plan for retirees only for the City of Muskogee, Oklahoma, to incorporate IRS changes, State Law changes and/or clarification/clean-up language; providing for effective date, providing for repealer and severability; and Declaring an Emergency.
• Withdrew from consideration a proposal to create and populate a committee to review and, if necessary, recommend modifications to the city charter.
• Approved a second amendment to July 1, 2010, lease agreement with Three Rivers Museum, extending its terms for 10 years.
• Took no action after discussing a proposal to require independent inspection services be included for all public street projects competitively bid by the city.
• Took no action following a presentation by the Muskogee Parks Department about various parks projects, including the status of the conversion of former Fire Station No. 3 to a seniors’ center and construction of the Hatbox Arena.
• Appointed Councilor Stephanie Morgan to the Purchasing Committee commensurate with her term, replacing Mayor Janey Boydston.
• Appointed Councilor Evelyn Hibbs as chairwoman of the Public Works Committee commensurate with her term.
• Approved a plan pursuant to undisclosed details discussed during an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307 C.10 to entice a business to locate within the northeast quadrant of the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.