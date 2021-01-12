At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all city departments from Nov. 28 through Dec. 26.
• Accepting lowest bid from Rosscon LLC for the NE Zone Mill & Overlay Project No. 2020008 in an amount not to exceed $3 million.
• Accepting lowest bid from Cook Construction for the Waterline Interconnects Package B Project No. 2020016 in the amount of $1.34 million.
• Change Order No. 2 for Utility Technology Services, removal of batteries from discontinued meters for the Automated Meter Reading System Project.
• Accepting the lowest bid from OMNI Mechanical in the amount of $452,995 to replace the HVAC System at the Swim and Fitness Center Natatorium.
• Appointment of Joshua Cotten to a four-year term on the Wellness Initiative Board, replacing Keith Harlin beginning Jan. 1.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Took no action following the presentation of a report and recognition of city councilors and their appointees who took part in NAACP-sponsored diversity training.
• Approved financial audit for City of Muskogee Foundation, fiscal year 2020.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service.
• Took no action following a presentation of the status of Muskogee County Health Department vaccine distribution program.
• Oklahoma Department of Transportation's virtual open house for improvements along U.S. 69.
• Authorized the city attorney to settle the worker’s compensation claim filed by Larry Fennel for an undisclosed amount that is within a range discussed during executive session.
