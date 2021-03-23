At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all city departments from Feb. 20 through March 5.
• Final payment to Vance Brothers Inc. for Project No. 2020007 in the amount of $15,983.04.
• Contract with APAC Central Inc. in the amount of $974,649.10 for emergency street repair in accordance with Emergency Resolution No. 2848.
• Resolution No. 2850, authorizing certain modifications to the medical plan benefits under the City of Muskogee Employee Benefit Plan and providing, directing for said modifications as required; approving Resolution No. 2849, authorizing execution of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Administrative Services Agreement and all associated documents, all of of which would become effective May 1; and authorizing the city manager or his designee to execute all necessary documents.
• Appointment of Stephanie Morgan to serve a five-year term with the City Facilities Board beginning April 1.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Approved Ordinance No. 4116-A, amending Chapter 54, Offenses and Miscellaneous Provisions, Article VII, Smoking and Tobacco; Amending the following Sections: 54-311, Tobacco And Vapor Products To Minors; Definitions; Amending 54-312, Furnishing, Giving or Sale of Tobacco Products or Vapor Products To Minors; 54-313, Receipt of Tobacco Products or Vapor Products By a Minor; 54-314, Proper Signage Required; 54-315, Notice To Retail Employees; 54-316, Limited Access To Vending Machines; 54-317, Distribution of Tobacco Product or Vapor Product Samples; 54-318, Sale of Tobacco Products or Vapor Products Except In Original Sealed Package; 54-319, No Public Access of Tobacco Or Vapor Products; 54-320, Restrictions on Manner of Enforcement; 54-321, Transfer of Any Material or Device Used In Smoking, Chewing or Consumption of Tobacco To Minors Prohibited – Administrative Fine For Violations; 54-322, Increase Of Fines; Fee Schedule; Modifying All Provisions To Conform To The Age Restriction For Access To Vapor And Tobacco Products As Provided For In The Prevention Of Youth Access To Tobacco Act; Providing For Repealer, Severability And Declaring An Emergency.
• Repealed mandate requiring the use of facial coverings upon entering businesses located in Muskogee while recommending continued use and requiring use in city-owned or -operated facilities.
• Tabled until April 12 consideration of policies for permit requests and use of medical marijuana during permitted events on city property.
• Approved contract to SVC Enterprises LLC in the amount of $112,250 for the exterior rehabilitation of six structures funded through the Muskogee Rehabilitation and Revitalization Program.
• Approved Change Order No. 2 for striping of 43rd, 45th and Hancock streets and Chandler Road, EDA Project No. 08-01-05030, for Rosscon LLC.
• Report of grants and matching funds totaling $780,000 have approved for the proposed Grandview Park Redevelopment Project, and requests for qualifications tendered as part of next steps and project timeline.
• Appointed Kimberli Jacquez to a four-year term on the Parks and Recreation Board beginning April 1.
• No action taken after discussing a lawsuit styled Arrowhead Mall LLC vs. City of Muskogee, CJ-2020-47, which remains pending in Muskogee County District Court, and returning to open session.
Commented
