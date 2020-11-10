During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all city departments Oct. 10 through Oct. 23.
• Final payment to Vance Brother Inc. in the amount of $28,454.97 for the Micro-Surfacing Southwest Zone Project No. 2019008.
• Amendment to the city of Muskogee medical plan under the employee benefit plan, providing and directing said modification to be incorporated into the Plan Document, Summary Plan Description and Benefit Summary Sheet, as required, and authorized the city manager or his designee to execute all necessary documents for implementation purposes.
• Amendment to the contract between the city of Muskogee and Hilldale Public Schools to furnish law enforcement and school resource functions and authorized the city manager to execute the amendment.
• Preliminary plat of Lawler Legacy Addition, consisting of four lots in one block on 4.27 acres located along North 35th and Court streets.
• Appointment of Janet Thornton to a four-year term on the Parks and Recreation Board, replacing John Winters, beginning Nov. 1.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Rejected two resolutions offering options for mask mandates following a presentation of information about the COVID-19 pandemic in Muskogee.
• Rejected emergency Ordinance No. 4111-A, Amending Chapter 30, Civil Emergencies, Article I, In General; Adding Section 30-1, Face Coverings Required; Exceptions; Adding Section 30-2, Duty of Businesses Open to the Public; Penalty; Adding Section 30-3, Enforcement; Adding Section 30-4, Penalties, In General; Adding Section 30-5, Sunset Provision; Providing for Repealer, Severability.
• Approved Resolution No. 2835 amending the Land Use Map regarding property located at North 3rd and Martin Luther King Boulevard, more particularly described in the Resolution from Single-Family Residential to Downtown Muskogee, and if approved, authorized staff to revise the Land Use Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4107-A to rezone 110 W. Martin Luther King St., more particularly described in the Ordinance from I-1, Light Industrial to CBD, Central Business District, and if approved, authorized staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4108-A to close and vacate a 20' utility easement within the Green Country Addition, being more particularly described in the Ordinance, or take other necessary action.
• Approved Resolution No. 2836 amending the Land Use Map regarding property located along North C Street from Callahan Street to Dayton Street, more particularly described in the Resolution from Single-Family Residential to Downtown Muskogee, and if approved, authorized staff to revise the Land Use Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4109-A to rezone 400 N. C St., more particularly described in the Ordinance from R-4, Multi-Family Residential to CBD, Central Business District, and if approved, authorized staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4110-A amending Chapter 82, Utilities, Article V, Industrial Pretreatment, by adding Section 82-352, Dental Amalgam Discharge Regulation, Providing for Repealer, Severability, and Declaring an Emergency.
• Approved Change Order No. 4 to Wastewater Treatment Plant Rehabilitation Phase 1 Equipment Replacements for L&L Construction, for concrete resurfacing at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, in the amount of $65,250.00.
• No action taken following presentation of report about Connect Muskogee Project.
Commented
