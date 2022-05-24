At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
REGULAR AGENDA
• Approved contract with Hilldale Public Schools to provide two uniformed officers for law enforcement security functions and school resource officers for district campuses.
• Approved lowest bid from Wastequip in the amount of $598 per 2-yard metal dumpsters.
• Awarded construction project bid for Airfield Lighting Rehabilitation and Improvements at Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport to Third Generation Electrical Inc. in the amount of $783,860.57, pending approval of the Airport Board.
• Approved the acceptance of lowest bid from FM Construction LLC in the amount of $85,000 for the new Recycle Center Building, Project No. 2022018.
• Approved consent agreement with Muskogee County Rural Water District 1, allowing the city to sell treated water within a designated area of the district's boundaries that is in and surrounds John T. Griffin Industrial Park.
• Approved Authority Having Jurisdiction Agreement with the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal, granting authority required for the city to conduct plan reviews and associated inspections within its municipal boundaries and ensure compliance with all current state-adopted building codes, standards and the Americans with Disabilities Act.
• Approved purchase of all-weather gear for city councilors in accordance with Council Policy 1-11.
• No action taken after discussing during an executive session ongoing negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2465.
• No action taken after discussing during an executive session ongoing negotiations with the International Association of Firefighters Local 57.
