At a glance: Muskogee City Council

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.