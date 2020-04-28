At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all city departments from March 28 through April 10.
• Recommendation to reject bids submitted for the city’s rehabilitation and revitalization program for repair of five dwellings.
• Request to authorize city manager to negotiate and execute a contract with Holloway Updike & Bellen Consulting Engineers in an amount not to exceed $25,000 for assistance with FEMA paperwork and documentation due to flooding at the water treatment and wastewater plants.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Received report on the COVID-19 pandemic and local response efforts, amended City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803, adopting Gov. Kevin Stitt’s plan to re-open the state in phases; and amended Resolution No. 2801, authorizing city manager to establish plan for re-opening the city’s public facilities, reinstating purchasing procedures and utility payments and collections.
• Authorized city manager to negotiate and execute a contract with ArrowPoint Solar for the installation, servicing and monitoring of a 300 kWh Solar System for the Muskogee Civic Center for in an amount not to exceed $480,800.
• Approved Resolution No. 2810, amending the City of Muskogee, Oklahoma Municipal Budget for fiscal year 2020, providing for general fund revenues to be transferred into the City of Muskogee Life and Medical Trust and authorizing the city manager to execute the necessary documents associated with these actions.
