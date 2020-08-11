At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all city departments from July 11 through July 24.
• Professional design services agreement with Kimley-Horn & Associates to provide Transit, Sidewalk, Trail, and Bikeway Master Plan for the city of Muskogee, recommended by staff and the AIM Infrastructure Committee.
• Bids for street repair and infrastructure projects as follows: 1) APAC Central in the amount of $1,493,102.50 for Mill and Overlay on South East Zone Street Rehabilitation Project; 2) Vance Brothers in the amount of $309,947.90 for Micro-surfacing on the Southeast Zone Street Rehabilitation Project; 3) Ross Construction in the amount of $85,804.40 for alternate striping on the Southeast Zone Street Rehabilitation Project; and 4) Cook Construction in the amount of $889,600 for infrastructure installation on the Walnut Creek Development Project.
• Appointment of Sharon Champlin to a five-year term on the Roxy Theater Community Trust, replacing Kim Lynch, beginning Aug. 1.
• Appointment of Corey Sisson to serve six-year term on the Muskogee Industrial Trust, filling the expired term of Mike Leonard beginning Aug. 1.
• Appointment of Stephanie Morgan to a three-year term on the War Memorial Trust Authority, replacing Donald Wardlow, beginning Sept. 1.
• Reappointment of Latisha Dawkins to a five-year term on the Martin Luther King Community Trust Authority, beginning Aug. 1.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Approved amended Council Policy 3-6-3, Sexual Harassment and General Harassment Policy.
• Took no action following a presentation of report on the COVID-19 pandemic in Muskogee.
• Took no action following a presentation of report on the status of the Muskogee Animal Shelter Project.
• Approved amendment to City Council Policy 7-1, Purchasing Manual, relating to inspections of paving, street, or road construction projects.
• Approved request from the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame to apply for matching grant funds from the city.
• Approved amendment to the East Smith Ferry Road off rights of way drainage improvements agreement dated Jan. 20, 2020, signed Jan. 27, 2020.
• Approved request to accept of a German Shepherd Dog as a police canine from Woodland West Pet Resort Inc. for the Muskogee Police Department K-9 Program, a value of $4,000.
• Authorized the city attorney to settle the worker’s compensation claim filed by John Pearson in an amount not to exceed that which was discussed during an executive session.
