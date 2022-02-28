During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
• Tabled for two weeks action on Ordinance No. 4152-A, rezoning property addressed as 3701 S. York St. from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to A-1, Agriculture District, after a motion to reject said change failed to win support from two-thirds of the seven city councilors present.
• Took no action following presentation of a report about the status of athletic fields, spring leagues and Love-Hatbox Sports Complex operations.
• Approved request to renew contract with Midwest Employers Casualty Co. for excess workers' compensation insurance in the amount of $100,046.
• Approved purchase of three Toro ZMaster 6000 ZTR mowers from Broken Arrow Lawn & Garden at a purchase price of $40,200.
• Approved reappointment of Linda Stowers to a four-year term with the Parks and Recreation Board beginning April 1.
• Approved appointment of Jonathon Hawke to a four-year term with the Parks and Recreation Board beginning April 1.
• Approved a professional services agreement with Sean McKelvey of Steidley & Neal for representation in the lawsuits styled England v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CV-2007-20; Lacey v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CV-2007-1377; Taff v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CJ-2007-1410; Vaughn v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CJ-2007-1371 filed in Muskogee County District Court.
• Authorized the city attorney to offer a settlement of a worker's compensation claim filed by Travis Bailey pursuant to undisclosed terms discussed during an executive session.
