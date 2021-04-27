At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all city departments from March 27 through April 9.
• Receipt of donated funds from the Cherokee Nation in the amount of $8,000.
• Resolution No. 2754, directing the filing and notification of the publications of Supplement No. 21 to the Muskogee City Code of Ordinances.
• Resolution No. 2851, declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the city's needs and authorizing conveyance of said property.
• Resolution No. 2852, declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the city's needs and authorizing conveyance of said property.
• Resolution No. 2853, declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the city's needs and authorizing conveyance of said property.
• Resolution No. 2855, declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the city's needs and authorizing conveyance of said property.
• Lowest and best bid to Cook Consulting in the amount of $2,800,034.34 for Wastewater Treatment Plant Digester Rehabilitation Project.
• Final payment in the amount of $393,645.08 to McGuire Brothers Construction Inc. for Water Distribution Improvements, Project No. 2019012, 30-inch Waterline Project.
• Preliminary and Final Plat of The Silo at Doering Crossing Addition, consisting of 12 lots on 13 acres, located west of North 41st Street East and south of Harris Road.
• Addendum to Video Services Agreement from Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. dba AT&T Oklahoma.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Approved Ordinance No. 4120-A, amending the Muskogee Code of Ordinances, formally adopting the provisions for demolition pursuant to state law embodied in 11 O.S. § 22-112, replacing those established by the International Property Maintenance Code, and declaring an emergency.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4121-A, amending the Muskogee Code of Ordinances by creating the Public Nuisance Review Committee, which will serve as an initial appeals board for violations of accumulation of grass, weeds, or trash and dilapidated personal property, and a quality control body, ensuring violations of the International Property Maintenance Code.
• Approved business expansion incentive program that limits city permit fees by 75% for businesses expanding physical location through remodel, new construction or relocation.
• Appointed Tyler Evans to a four-year term with the Airport Board beginning May 1.
• No action taken following a discussion of a backlog of waterline leaks within the city's municipal boundaries.
• No action taken following the presentation of a report about the city's partnership with the Muskogee County Health Department and a COVID-19 vaccine education program.
• No action taken following the presentation of a report of the 22nd Bare Bones International Film Festival, April 22-25.
• Authorize city attorney to settle the worker’s compensation claim filed by Steve Stephens for an undisclosed amount previously discussed during an executive session.
Commented
