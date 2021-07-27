During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all city departments from June 12 through July 9.
• Addendum to the Water Purchase Agreement dated June 8, 2020, with Muskogee County Rural Water District No. 1 in Oktaha.
• Receipt of donated funds for the months of January, February, March, April and May 2021, a total of $5,869, for the Animal Shelter Sponsorship Program.
• Task Authorization No. 1 for the Master Professional Services Agreement with Freese and Nichols as part of the Master Drainage Plan.
• Street Committee recommendation to change one-way streets on Edmond Street — from Haskell Boulevard to Hayes and Seminole streets and from Monta to R streets — to two-way streets.
• Change Order No. 3 for EDA 43rd and 45th Streets Project to Rosscon LLC in the amount of $6,573.75 for pavement repair.
• Preliminary and Final Re-Plat of part of Lots 4 and 5 in Block 1 of Texoma Business Park Addition, consisting of one lot on 2.51 acres, located on the northwest corner of Tull Avenue and Eastpointe Drive, within the Eastpointe Industrial Park
• Preliminary and Final Plat of Scott Properties Addition, consisting of one lot on 3.03 acres, located at 3229 East Harris Road.
REGULAR AGENDA
• No action taken following presentation from Muskogee County Health Department about its sports physicals and COVID-19 vaccination event scheduled Wednesday and Thursday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
• No action taken following the presentation of a report from Muskogee City-County Port Authority about its industrial development projects, goals and activities for 2020.
• Approved draft bid package for mowing of priority projects and specified facilities.
• Approved final pay estimate in the amount of $9,450 for Tonto Environmental LLC for Wastewater Treatment Plant Bio-Solids Removal from Digester No. 1 Project.
• Renewed mowing contracts as follows: Base Bid No. 1, 3 and 4 to Grass Monkey for drainage easement maintenance and D & D Ag Services for turnpike mowing.
• Appointed Michael Gragg to a five-year term with the Muskogee Tourism Authority, filling the expired term of Roger Bell beginning Aug. 1.
• Approve proposed term sheet with modifications as discussed during an executive session pursuant to council policies regarding ongoing negotiations with American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465.
• Approve proposed term sheet with modifications for an offer as discussed during an executive session pursuant to council policies regarding ongoing negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 95.
• Approve proposed term sheet with modifications for an offer as discussed during an executive session pursuant to council policies regarding ongoing negotiations with the International Association of Fire Fighters, Local No. 57.
• Authorized city attorney to settle Worker’s Compensation claim filed by Justin Wardour pursuant to terms discussed during an executive session.
• No action taken after discussing during an executive session the lawsuit styled Arrowhead Mall vs. City of Muskogee, CJ-2020-47, filed in the District Court in and for Muskogee County.
