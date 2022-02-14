During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Feb. 7 regular meeting.
• Approved construction contract between District 1 and Fort Gibson Schools.
• Approved declaration by District 2 of the following surplus property: Five 2016 John Deere Graders, ID#’s D307-0248, D307-0251, D307-0250, D307-0249, D307-0247.
• Approved resolutions for the disposition by District 2 of the following equipment: Dynapac Roller, Serial #294-D30; Ingersoll-Rand DD-125 Double Drum, ID# D320-0209; F#D Utility Truck Ford, ID# D301-0225; 1975 M&D 150 BBL Tank Trailer, ID# D348-0218; 2001 Chevrolet, ID#302-0238; Chevrolet ID# D301-0222; D307-0247; 2016 John Deere Grader, ID# 307-0248; 2016 John Deere Grader, ID# D307-0249; 2016 John Deere Grader, ID# D307-0250; 2016 John Deere Grader, ID# D307-0251.
• Approved memorandum of understanding with Muscogee Nation concerning Indian Reservation Roads.
• Approved expenditure of $10,000 in support of Muskogee County Transit Authority contingent on an award of grant sought by MCTA from the Ruby Foundation for $259,000.
• No action on Summit Fire & Security's proposal to provide materials, install and program a Silent Knight fire alarm system for Muskogee County Sheriff's Office.
• No action on matters related to COVID-19.
• Approved request from Wainwright Fire Department to solicit bids for a truck.
