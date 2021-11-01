During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Oct. 25 regular meeting.
• Approved proposal from APS FireCo for alarm replacement at Muskogee County Courthouse at a cost of $69,990.
• Struck from the agenda a request to convene an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307.B.2 to discuss COVID-19 matters and a subsequent agenda item authorizing action be taken after reconvening in open session if necessary.
• Reappointed Darrell Russell to Muskogee County EMS Board of Directors.
