At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and amended minutes of the Aug. 23 regular meeting.
• Approved lease agreement between the Muskogee County Assessor’s Office and Quadiant Leasing.
• Approved grant of easement for rights of way from District 1 to Northeast Oklahoma Public Facilities Authority at the following legal description: The west 20 feet of Section 9, T15N, R20E, IB&M, Muskogee County, Oklahoma.
• Approved resolution authorizing the disposal of equipment surplussed by Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office: one refrigerator with no identification or inventory number.
• Approved transfer of surplus equipment previously disposed of Treasurer’s Office to Teen Challenge.
• Approved resolution authorizing the disposal of equipment surplussed by Muskogee County Court Clerk’s Office: one mini-refrigerator, Serial No. GMR04AAMWW, and one refrigerator, Serial No. 9901208547.
• Approved lease-purchase agreement between Keefeton Fire Department and Armstrong Bank for one 2021 Kubota RTV, one 77x12 Friesen Utility Trailer, and one Firelite Ultra High Pressure FCAT-209.
• Approved payment of 324-A Claim Form related to gas line relocation on Smith Ferry Road over Sam’s Creek, State Project No: J3-3052(005)RB, JP No: 33052(05).
• Took no action following a report about matters related to COVID-19.
• Finalized the fiscal year 2022 budget.
