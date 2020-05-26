At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 18 regular meeting and May 18 emergency meeting.
• Awarded Bid No. 16 to Boxer Equipment, $28,000 for 2013 Broce Broom, to be purchased by District 3. Boxer submitted the highest bid, but the equipment had the fewest hours, and award was approved based upon commissioner's recommendation.
• Approved payment of 324A Claim in the amount of $4,165 for engineering related to waterline relocation for replacement of low-water crossing in District 2 over South Fork Creek, JP# 33051(07), a CIRB project for which expenditures will be reimbursed.
• Approved one-year renewal of an agreement between the Muskogee County Assessor’s Office and Mayhew Consulting at a cost of $400 a month.
• Took no action on issues related to the Muskogee County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
• Took no action on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and local mitigation efforts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.