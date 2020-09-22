During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Sept. 14 regular meeting.
• Took no action on paper recycling for County Clerk’s office.
• Took no action on paper recycling for Assessor’s office.
• Took no action on paper recycling for District Attorney’s office.
• Took no action on paper recycling for Sheriff’s office.
• Took no action on paper recycling for Court Clerk’s office.
• Took no action on paper recycling for Treasurer’s office.
• Approved appointment of Tim Wheeler to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and as a Trustee of the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority, to serve four year terms, respectively through August 30, 2024.
• Approved appointment of David P. Jones to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and as a Trustee of the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority, to serve four year terms, respectively through August 30, 2024.
• Approved appointment of John A. Schilt to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and as a Trustee of the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority, to serve four year terms, respectively through August 30, 2024.
• Took no action on trust Indenture for the creation of a Muskogee County Trust Authority.
• Approved Interlocal Agreement between District 1 and the Town of Fort Gibson for asphalt overlay on Willey Road.
• Approved expenditure from the 105 Account by District 2 to reimburse for various overlay projects.
• Approved disposition of equipment from the Treasurer’s Office for the following: (3) Filing Cabinets, ID# C-104-13-1-2-3.
• Approved Letter of Authorization to Spark Services for Internet Service/Domain Name/Registration.
• Approved Application & Utility Permit from Oklahoma Natural Gas for a Road Bore on South Gulick Street, 2.19 miles south & 1.29 miles east of U.S. 64 & Oklahoma165.
• Approved agreement with Cherokee Temps.
• Took no action on Product Lease Agreement between the Election Board and Quadient Leasing.
•Took no action on presentation from Dylan Lucht concerning insurance rates and options.
• Took no action on public and employee entrance to the County Services Building.
• Took no action on any issues related to COVID-19.
• Recommended moving forward with proposed FY21 County Budget.
• Approved expenditure from the 105 account, by Dist. 3, To Ergon.
