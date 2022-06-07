At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 31 regular meeting.
• Approved renewal of software lease and maintenance agreement between Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office and TM Consulting at a cost of $1,688 a month and quote of $95 an hour for work additional to contractual services.
• Granted to Muskogee County Treasurer's Office discretionary authority to withhold nuisance properties in the county's name from the June 2022 resale pursuant to 68 O.S. § 3129.
• Approved quit claim deed to Tri-City Development Inc., buyer of Porum County Barn in District 2, more particularly described as:
NW ¼ of the SW ¼ of the SW ¼ and the N ½ of the SW ¼ of the SW ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 2, Township 10 N, Range 19 E of the Indian Base and Meridian. Less half of the mineral rights previously reserved, Muskogee County, State of Oklahoma.
• Resolution authorizing the deposit of proceeds from the auction of County Barn at Porum into District 2 road fund.
• No action taken following a presentation by Muskogee County Health Department in support of constructing a second facility to be used as a community training facility and support of public health activities.
• No action taken on request for to purchase emergency generator for Muskogee County Health Department.
• No action taken on request to spend American Rescue Plan Act funds as a match for expenditures by Muskogee County Health Department toward the construction of a second facility.
• Provided guidance to Muskogee County Assessor Ron Dean, a member of committee reviewing a tax increment finance district proposed by the city of Muskogee to subsidize residential development of an area near the 600 block of South Country Club Road.
• No action taken following discussion about replacing or refurbishing the roof at the county jail.
• Approved a fiscal year 2023 grant worth up to $30,000 awarded by Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality for the abatement of illegal dumping of solid wastes.
• Took no action after discussing during an executive session an economic development proposal.
• Bid No. 41 — No bids tendered for annual contract for elevator maintenance at Muskogee County Courthouse Complex and the county jail.
