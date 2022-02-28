During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Feb. 22 regular meetings.
• Approved request by District 3 to buy back a 2017 John Deere 672 Motor Grader, Serial No. 1DW672GPGF677831, from Yellowhouse Machinery in the amount of $174,643.60. To be financed by lending institution offering the lowest rate.
• Approved financing for purchase by District 3 of a 2017 John Deere 672 Motor Grader, Serial No. 1DW672GPGF677831, in the amount of $174,643.60.
• Took no action on application and utility permit requested by Windstream Communications for a road bore at the following location: West 43rd Street South, East 43rd Street South and Cherokee Drive.
• Took no action on transfer of appropriations for Muskogee County Health Department from Capital Outlay Account to Travel Account.
• Approved request to accept Eric Petty Drive and include it in the inventory of county roads in District 1.
• Took no action on matters related to COVID-19.
• Approved first phase of Harris Road Project in District 1 and authorized expenditures up to $350,000 from the county's American Rescue Plan Act Fund for that purpose.
