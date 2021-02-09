At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Feb. 1 regular meeting.
• Took no action on a resolution authorizing participation in the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program.
• Approved payment from the SIG Deductible Fund in the amount of $20,125 for a claim by the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office for damage to a 2018 Explorer due to a collision that occurred Jan. 12.
• Approved payment from the SIG Deductible Fund in the amount of $5,767.77 for a claim by the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office for damage to a vehicle due to a collision with a deer in the roadway that occurred Jan. 25.
• Approved the conveyance of the following properties to the city of Muskogee: W132.80 on South 2 Less PT to R/R Block 297; Loves AP W50 S100 Block 15.
• Approved letter of resignation tendered by Excise and Equalization Board member John Moffit, who was recognized for his service.
• Approved agreement between Taft Fire Department and Muskogee City-County E-911 Trust Authority.
• Approved memorandum of agreement with Muscogee Creek Nation for new bridge construction within District 3.
• Approved resolution authorizing a public hearing be scheduled during the regular meeting of the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners on Feb. 22 and publishing the requisite legal notices prior to the hearing to discuss an election being proposed by Muskogee County Economic Authority and Muskogee City-County Port Authority.
• Took no action regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
