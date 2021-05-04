At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the April 26 regular meeting.
• Announced plans to conduct a public hearing during the commissioners' meeting at 9 a.m. May 31 regarding requests to close the following roads in District 3: County Road N 4330, running north and south between SECTIONS 4 & 5 in T15N R19E, and County Road E 0840 running along the northeast line of the 10 acres SW SW (LOT 5) TO USA and the same road running east and west between SECTIONS 4 & 9 OF T15N R19E.
• Approved road-crossing permit to cut a road in District 3 at the following location: Highway 62-72 and West 53rd Street, 2.1 miles west.
• Approved detention services agreement with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation at a cost of $43 a day for each inmate.
• Approved change order for the purchase and installation of a missed door as part of the Muskogee County Health Department remodeling project at a cost of $900.
• Approved purchase orders for the Muskogee County Health Department remodel for 50% completion.
• Struck from consideration discussion about reimbursement of CARES Act funds expended by the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office.
• Approved expenditure by District 1 in the amount of $15,000 from the 105 Account to Summerlin Trucking for hauling on various projects.
• Approved expenditure by District 1 in the amount of $15,000 from the 105 Account to Vanish Pest & Wildlife for equipment on various projects.
• Approved expenditure by District 1 in the amount of $10,000 from the 105 Account to Souter for various projects.
• Approved expenditure by District 1 in the amount of $20,000 from the 105 Account to APAC for various projects.
• No discussion of issues concerning COVID-19.
