At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Nov. 29 regular meeting.
• Approved Mountain View Fire Department's request to surplus the following equipment: (1) 1990 American General Truck, VIN#2302705.
• Approved memorandum of understanding with Cherokee Nation for Tribal Transportation Road Program.
• Approved medical contract between Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Michael S. Smith, a nurse practitioner.
• Approved a plan to partner with the city of Muskogee on the application process for American Rescue Plan Act funding from state-allocated monies for infrastructure projects related to economic development activities.
• Took no action on matters relating to COVID-19.
• Bid No. 29 – Accepted bids submitted by AAA Fence, sole bidder for District 2 Barn fencing project, and awarded the bid that includes heavier gauge materials at a cost $34,155.
• Bid No. 30 – Accepted bids from two compliant bidders and awarded the bid to Midwest Printing, low bidder, for Muskogee County Election Board ballots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.