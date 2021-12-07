At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action: 

• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Nov. 29 regular meeting.

• Approved Mountain View Fire Department's request to surplus the following equipment: (1) 1990 American General Truck, VIN#2302705.

• Approved memorandum of understanding with Cherokee Nation for Tribal Transportation Road Program.

• Approved medical contract between Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Michael S. Smith, a nurse practitioner.

• Approved a plan to partner with the city of Muskogee on the application process for American Rescue Plan Act funding from state-allocated monies for infrastructure projects related to economic development activities.

• Took no action on matters relating to COVID-19.

• Bid No. 29 – Accepted bids submitted by AAA Fence, sole bidder for District 2 Barn fencing project, and awarded the bid that includes heavier gauge materials at a cost $34,155.

• Bid No. 30 – Accepted bids from two compliant bidders and awarded the bid to Midwest Printing, low bidder, for Muskogee County Election Board ballots.

