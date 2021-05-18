At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 10 regular meeting.
• Approved road-crossing permit to cut a road in District 3 at the following location: Hwy 62-72 and West 53'1, 2.1 miles west.
• No action taken on proposed agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and Muscogee Nation.
• Approved change order request for the replacement of an observation window at a cost of $3,000 as part of the Muskogee County Health Department remodeling project.
• Approved agreement between the Muskogee County Assessor's Office and Mayhew Consulting Services LLC at a cost of $400 a month.
• Re-appointed District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne to a three-year term as a member of the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Board of Directors.
• Approved letter of approval, authorizing Keefeton Fire Department's purchase of a fire truck off the state contract.
• Approved compliance statement regarding District 3 work for the town of Taft, which received grant for trail project.
• Approved disposition of property identified on attached list requested by Muskogee County Clerk's Office.
• No action taken on District 1 expenditure in the amount of $15,000 from the 105 Account to Summerlin Trucking for hauling on various projects.
• No action taken on District 1 expenditure in the amount of $15,000 from the 105 Account to Vanish Pest & Wildlife for equipment on various projects.
• No action taken on District 1 expenditure in the amount of $20,000 from the 105 Account to APAC for hauling on various projects.
• No action taken on District 1 expenditure in the amount of $15,000 from the 105 Account to Souter for hauling on various projects.
