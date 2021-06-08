At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 1 regular meeting.
• Approved application and road crossing permit submitted by Oklahoma Natural Gas for a road bore in District 3 at the following location: 0.50/4.05 miles northwest of U.S. 62 and U.S. 69.
• Approved the closure of a road within District 3 after convening a public meeting and hearing from adjoining property owners. The closure will occur at the following location: N4330 RUNNING NORTH AND SOUTH BETWEEN SECTIONS 4 & 5 IN T15N R19E & THE COUNTY ROAD KNOWN AS E0840 RUNNING ALONG THE NORTHEAST LINE OF THE 10 ACRES SW SW (LOT 5) TO USA & THE SAME ROAD RUNNING EAST & WEST BETWEEN SECTIONS 4 & 9 OF T15N R19E.
• Approved District 3 expenditure from the 105 Account in the amount of $5,000 to Gibson Landscape.
• Approved the one-year renewal of a service agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and City Tele-Coin Company Inc.
• Took no action following the introduction of the new High Obesity Program educator for the Oklahoma State University Extension Office.
• Took no action after convening an executive session pursuant to 25 OK § 307.C.11 for the purpose of discussing with Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman financial matters for economic development incentives for a housing TIF.
• Struck from the agenda an executive session for the purpose of discussing Muskogee County economic development with county officers pursuant to 25 OK § 307.C.11.
