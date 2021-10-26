At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Oct. 18 regular meeting.
• Ratified the city's appointment of Corey Sisson to serve as trustee of the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority.
• Approved request by Muskogee County Health Department to purchase COVID-19 home testing kits, utilizing funds from a Disparity Grant.
• Took no action on a proposal from APS FireCo for the replacement of alarms at Muskogee County Courthouse.
• Authorized the use of $23,225 from the deductible fund for the total loss of a Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office vehicle that was damaged.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the redistricting of commissioners' districts in Muskogee County pursuant to population shifts reflected by 2020 Census and contiguous boundaries.
• Took no action after discussing the use of ARPA funds and economic development during an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307.C.11.
• Took no action after a brief discussion of matters relating to COVID-19.
