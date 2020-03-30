During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders and monthly reports.
• Approved minutes of the March 23 regular meeting.
• Approved minutes of the March 18 emergency meeting.
• Approved minutes of the March 24 emergency meeting.
• Approved minutes of the March 25 emergency meeting.
• Approved change order submitted by Pinnacle Telecom for reactivation of a telecommunications line.
• Approved change order submitted by Pinnacle Telecom for two telecommunications lines for Muskogee County Emergency Management's mobile unit.
• Approved request to amend application for utility permits, providing commissioners of each district the option to have an inspector on site during a road cut or bore.
• Approved an application for utility permit and agreement between District 3 and Okmulgee County Rural Water District No. 20 for a road cut at 3470 N. 224th St. West, Haskell, provided that a meeting be conducted beforehand and an inspector be on site when the road cut occurs.
• Approved yard maintenance agreement between Don Daley and Mountain View Volunteer Fire Department.
• Approved service agreement with Hyper Reach Mass Notification.
• Bid No. 13 – Took no action on bids submitted for weed-spraying in district rights of way.
