At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action: 

• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Dec. 6 regular meeting.

• Approved the renewal of an agreement between Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and Thomson Reuters at a cost of $326.61 a month.

• Appointed District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne to serve as chairman of the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners during calendar year 2022.

• Took no action on matters related to COVID-19.

• Approved an application and utility permit for a road bore in District 1 at the following location: along North County Line Road from 2 Mile Road and continuing east to 4 Mile Road.

