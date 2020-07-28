At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the July 20 regular meeting, and minutes of the July 22 special meeting.
• Took no action on change order from Williams Contracting for the remodel at the Muskogee County Heath Department.
• Approved request for partial payment from the Health Department to Williams Contracting for work completed.
• Approved contract between the Health Department and Southwest Solutions for a filing system.
• Approved change order from Jeff Andrews for the remodel at the Heath Department: fiscal year 2020 PO No. 5925.
• Approved partial payment from the Health Department to Crown Furnishing for furniture delivered.
• Approved agreement between the Muskogee County Board of Commissioner’s Office and the Muskogee City-County E-911 Trust Authority.
• Approved application & Utility Permit from Oklahoma Natural Gas for a road bore 1.65 miles south and 0.73 miles west of the Muskogee Turnpike and Oklahoma 165.
• Approved application & Utility Permit from Lake Region Electric Cooperative for a road crossing at Section 6, Township 15N, Range 19 East, aka 0830 Road.
• Approved request by Muskogee County Treasurer's Office to dispose of the following equipment: (1) Black Cabinet, No ID#; (1) Brown Desk, ID# C-215-34; (1) Filing Cabinet, No ID#; (1) Large Brown Table, ID# C-110-2; (1) Back 4 drawer File Cabinet, ID# C-104-12; (1) Walnut Book Case, No ID#; (1) 4 Shelf Bookcase, No ID#; (2) Filing Cabinets, ID# 105-51 & C-105-5; (1) Red Chair, No ID#; (1) Wooden Tool, No ID#; (1) Cherry Wood Shelf, No ID#; (3) Chairs, No ID#’s; (2) HP 244H Display, ID #’s C-220-46 & C-220-43.
• Took no action on contract between the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office and DS Mailing System.
• Approved resolution concerning the transfer on the Muskogee County Treasurer’s General Ledger of unused cash funds in the amount of $1,410.30 for Muskogee County Water Improvement District 1 into general funds, per the Oklahoma State Auditor.
• Approved estimated expenditure of $852,111.46 identified on financial statement for Muskogee County Treasurer’s Resale Property.
• Took no action after a brief report about issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Approved contract between District 1 and Cherokee Temps.
