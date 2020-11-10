At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Nov. 2 regular meeting.
• Approved mutual aid agreement between Mountain View Volunteer Fire Department and EMS.
• Approved conveyance of the following properties to the city of Muskogee: Lots 2 and 3 of Block 393, BEG 155.3 WRLY SE/C Lot 3 NRLY 142. 5 TO A PT SRLY 150.5 ERLY 29.97 TO POB 316 Dayton, Muskogee Oklahoma.
• Approved contract with Sooner Recon LLC for roofing of County Services Building in the amount $99,500.
• Took no action after discussing retirement accounts of county officers.
• Appointed District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne to serve on the board of Circuit Engineering District No. 2, replacing District 2 Commissioner Stephen Wright.
• Took no action after discussing issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
