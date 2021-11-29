During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Nov. 22 regular meeting.
• Approved District 1 request to surplus the following equipment: (2) Computer HP22G45FF Workstations, Serial #’s MXL91629Q4 & MXL9131NGD.
• Took no action after convening an executive session with Muskogee City Manager Mike Miller, Mayor Marlon Coleman and Assistant City Manager Jennifer Swezey to discuss a possible partnership with the city on infrastructure projects for economic development purposes.
• Took no action on matters relating to COVID-19.
• Approved District 1 request to dispose of the following equipment: (2) Computer HP22G45FF Workstations, Serial #’s MXL91629Q4 & MXL9131NGD.
