During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the March 9 regular meeting.
• Approved agreement between the Muskogee City-County E-911 Trust Authority and Braggs Volunteer Fire Dept.
• Approved agreement between the Muskogee City-County E-911 Trust Authority and Warner Volunteer Fire Dept.
• Approved agreement between the Muskogee City-County E-911 Trust Authority and Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Dept.
• Rescinded a March 9 resolution authorizing purchase of a 2008 GMC Fire truck and all accessories and equipment, VIN 1GDP71B88F409962, from Porum Fire Department to Oktaha Fire Department in the amount of $59,843.30.
• Approved resolution for the sale and purchase of a 2008 GMC Fire truck and all accessories and equipment, VIN GDP71B88F409962, from Porum Fire Department to Oktaha Fire Department in the amount of $50,000.
• Rescinded a lease-purchase agreement with Armstrong Bank for the purchase of a 2008 GMC Fire Truck, by Oktaha Fire Dept., which commissioners initially approved March 9.
• Approved lease-purchase agreement with Armstrong Bank for the purchase of a 2008 GMC Fire Truck in the amount of $50,000 by Oktaha Fire Dept.
• Approved the use 105 money to overlay West 61st Street South, South 1st Street West, and South 2nd Street West, in the amount of $75,000.
• Approved the use 105 money for Peak Boulevard from state right of way to 40th Street in the amount of $31,000.
• Approved the use 105 money to overlay 24th Street Place, in the amount of $31,000.
• Took no action on equipment lease agreement between the Muskogee County Election Board and Dotcom Leasing LLC.
• Took no action following a presentation from the Muskogee County Health Department concerning the novel coronavirus and COVID-19.
• Took no action regarding protocol for county offices in response to the novel coronavirus and COVID-19.
• Approved drawdown payment from the Muskogee County Health Department for remodeling project.
• Took no action regarding fire alarms in the Muskogee County Courthouse.
• Accepted compliant bids submitted by a single vendor for office furniture at the Muskogee County Health Department.
