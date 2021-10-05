At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:

• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Sept. 27 regular meeting.

• Approved invoice from CODA, County Officers and Deputies Assn. for FY22 County Dues.

• Approved making expenditures utilizing DEQ Grant Funding.

• Approved utilizing the deductible fund for loss of a Sheriff’s vehicle damaged on 9/16/21.

• Approved road bore for Okmulgee Rural Water Dist 20, in District 3, at the following location: N 204th and W 10th Street crossing N 204th from east to west.

• No action taken for benefits with AFLAC for 2022.

• No action taken for any matters relating to COVID 19. 

