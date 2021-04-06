At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the March 29 regular meeting.
• Approved lease-purchase agreement between District 2 and Oklahoma Department of Transportation for a 2020 140 SW Motor Grader on the revolving fund.
• Approved an award letter authorizing receipt of the annual Emergency Management Performance Grant in the amount of $26,126.
• Approved the renewal of a maintenance contract between the Muskogee County Assessor’s Office and Graphic Resources & Repro Inc.
• Approved revised schedule of rental payments for the Mountain View Fire Department's purchase of a 2020 Ford F550 Truck.
• Approved resolution authorizing the disposal of surplus property by District 3 to be sold by Purple Wave Auction.
• Approved District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account in the amount of $8,500 to Wiedel Trucking for hauling and equipment needed for various projects.
• Approved District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account in the amount of $6,000 to Summerlin Trucking for hauling on various projects.
• Approved District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account in the amount of $8,000 to JSCO Trucking for hauling on various projects.
• Approved District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account in the amount of $10,000 to Souter Limestone for gravel on various projects.
• Approved District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account in the amount of $20,000 to APAC for gravel on various projects.
• Took no action after discussing the COVID-19 pandemic.
