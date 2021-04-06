At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Mostly cloudy and becoming windy. High 78F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.